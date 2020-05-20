Short Interest in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Drops By 47.8%

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 10,036 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,097.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,413 shares of company stock worth $222,005.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of BK Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of BKTI opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

