Short Interest in Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Expands By 214.6%

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 214.6% from the April 30th total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

