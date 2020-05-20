Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $3,288,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $563.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.79. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

