Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $508.50

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 508.50 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 530.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 36740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 721.10 ($9.49).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 809.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

