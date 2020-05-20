Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Short Interest Update

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 38.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $286.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 46.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.