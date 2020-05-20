Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQNS. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

