Selfkey (KEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $917,473.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $917,473.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tidex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.03338299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, RightBTC, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

