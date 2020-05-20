Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 752 ($9.89) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,327.75 ($17.47).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 866 ($11.39) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 885.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,295.61. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The company has a market cap of $161.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.30) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Secure Trust Bank will post 18969.9999162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

