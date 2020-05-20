Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.