Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

SCHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

