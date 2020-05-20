Savaria Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian decreased their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.72. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.70 million.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

