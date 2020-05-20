Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to “Market Perform”

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 135 ($1.78). Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMG. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 107 ($1.41) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.62 ($2.22).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.68. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

