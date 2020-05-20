Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSL. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 613.00.

In related news, Director David Awram acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

