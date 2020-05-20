Sam Levinson Buys 14,334 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Director Sam Levinson acquired 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $82,133.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.87.
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
