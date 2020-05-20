Sam Levinson Buys 14,334 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Director Sam Levinson acquired 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $82,133.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

