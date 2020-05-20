SALZGITTER AG/ADR Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $631.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.