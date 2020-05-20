Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 314,535 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 875,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of BOX worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of BOX by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

