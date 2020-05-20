Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,004,400 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,004,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $10,175,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

