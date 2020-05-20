Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,448 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $388,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,302,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,195 shares of company stock worth $3,957,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.