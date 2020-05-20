Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 95

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 107 ($1.41) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.62 ($2.22).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.68. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

