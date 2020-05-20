Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.55 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.07.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.10 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 4,483,657 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 2,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,405,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

