Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 310

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.25) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0000834 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total value of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

