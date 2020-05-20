Ronald A. Duncan Sells 64,363 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GLIBA stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.