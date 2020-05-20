Ronald A. Duncan Sells 64,363 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GLIBA stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.
GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GCI Liberty
GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.
