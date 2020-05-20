Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 125

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 53.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.50 ($7.22).

LON RR opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.52) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.11.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Insiders acquired 987 shares of company stock worth $393,972 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

