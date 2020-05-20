Robert E. Griffin Purchases 6,600 Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) major shareholder Robert E. Griffin purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,720.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ESCA opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.06. Escalade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

