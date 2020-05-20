Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.23 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Haemonetics worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 229.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

