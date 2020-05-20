Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $945.93 million and a PE ratio of -51.92. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 59.23% and a net margin of 5.72%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 548,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 848,256 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,219,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.