Reviewing MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Associated Banc (OTCMKTS:ASB)

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A Associated Banc $1.55 billion 1.26 $326.79 million $1.97 6.38

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MISSION VY BANC/SH and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 1 7 0 0 1.88

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A Associated Banc 18.59% 8.13% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Associated Banc beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

