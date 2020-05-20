Reviewing H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BYDGF)

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of H & R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of H & R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H & R Block and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 0 5 2 0 2.29 Boyd Group Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

H & R Block currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus target price of $222.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.11%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than H & R Block.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H & R Block and Boyd Group Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $3.09 billion 1.03 $422.51 million $2.15 7.68 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block 12.96% 416.90% 14.48% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H & R Block beats Boyd Group Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

