Reviewing Centogene (CNTG) & Its Rivals

Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Centogene to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million -$23.36 million -11.43 Centogene Competitors $985.62 million $50.20 million 35.20

Centogene’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Centogene Competitors -101.42% -49.44% -24.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centogene and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centogene Competitors 242 837 1056 75 2.44

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than its peers.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

