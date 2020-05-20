Reviewing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alector alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alector and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 7 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Alector presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Alector’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alector and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.22 million 105.51 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -16.57 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 600.44 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.92

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -7,324.48% -90.28% -65.75%

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alector beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.