Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Trading 13.1% Higher

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.23 and last traded at $174.88, 1,558,203 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,318,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

