Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pool Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $229.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pool by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

