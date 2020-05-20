Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($2.96). The business had revenue of C$115.38 million during the quarter.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.