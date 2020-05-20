Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

NYSE MPC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

