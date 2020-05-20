Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for FLIR Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 69,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,095,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

