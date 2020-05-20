Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank First National Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank First National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Bank First National has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank First National by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank First National by 112.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.