Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nexus REIT’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.58 million during the quarter.

Nexus REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

