Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Loop Capital

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

