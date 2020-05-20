Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $75.41 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $18,885,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

