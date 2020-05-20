Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RRR. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of RRR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

