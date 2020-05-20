Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

