Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

RRR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,050,000 after acquiring an additional 355,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 470,679 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.