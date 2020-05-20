Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renew (RNWH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Renew (LON: RNWH):
- 5/19/2020 – Renew was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 300 ($3.95).
- 5/19/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/19/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/29/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/23/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/1/2020 – Renew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 4/1/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/1/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
LON:RNWH opened at GBX 451 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Renew Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 570 ($7.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market cap of $328.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.
Renew (LON:RNWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 20.06 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3915.0003655 earnings per share for the current year.
