Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renew (RNWH)

5/19/2020 – Renew was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 300 ($3.95).

5/19/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/29/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/23/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/1/2020 – Renew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/1/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/1/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 451 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Renew Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 570 ($7.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market cap of $328.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 20.06 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3915.0003655 earnings per share for the current year.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

