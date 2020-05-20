Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Trading Up 13.4%

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.47, approximately 277,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 156,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get Re/Max alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 108,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Re/Max by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.