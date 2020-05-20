Raymond James Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.79.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

