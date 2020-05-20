Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

