Raymond James Comments on Stuart Olson Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stuart Olson in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SOX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

TSE SOX opened at C$0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.62. Stuart Olson has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.57.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.