Raymond James Comments on Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.19. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Sunday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$209.11.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$204.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$178.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.59. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million.

