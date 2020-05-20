Raymond James Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$33.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NPI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$30.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.25.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.48. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$33.16.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$438.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.00 million. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 71.39%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

