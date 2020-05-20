Raymond James Analysts Give Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) a $2.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

